Ireland women defeat South Africa as T20 series is drawn 1-1

Second Twenty20 international, Dublin (YMCA) Ireland 115-7 (20 overs): Shillington 48, Lewis 26 South Africa 95 (19.3 overs): Chetty 28, Garth 2-12 Ireland won by 20 runs Scorecard (external site)

Clare Shillington's powerful 48 steered Ireland to a 20-run win over South Africa in Dublin as the Twenty20 international series was drawn 1-1.

Shillington and Gaby Lewis (26) shared a run-a-ball opening stand of 78 to help the hosts to a total of 115-6.

Kim Garth took 2-12 as Ireland dismissed the Proteas for just 95 with three balls to spare, to avenge Monday's four-wicket defeat.

The sides now meet in five one-day internationals, staring on Friday.

Shillington struck six fours and cleared the ropes once in her 41-ball innings at Claremont Road before being run out by a direct hit - one of three in the innings.

The dismissal saw the boundaries dry up as South Africa squeezed the Irish in the final stages, restricting them to what looked a slightly below-par total at the halfway stage.

However, Ireland responded magnificently with a disciplined bowling display backed up by a determined fielding effort.

Garth kept things tight while South Africa's top scorer Trisha Chetty (28) was one of four run-outs for the buoyant Irish.