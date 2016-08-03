Ireland women defeat South Africa as T20 series is drawn 1-1
|Second Twenty20 international, Dublin (YMCA)
|Ireland 115-7 (20 overs): Shillington 48, Lewis 26
|South Africa 95 (19.3 overs): Chetty 28, Garth 2-12
|Ireland won by 20 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
Clare Shillington's powerful 48 steered Ireland to a 20-run win over South Africa in Dublin as the Twenty20 international series was drawn 1-1.
Shillington and Gaby Lewis (26) shared a run-a-ball opening stand of 78 to help the hosts to a total of 115-6.
Kim Garth took 2-12 as Ireland dismissed the Proteas for just 95 with three balls to spare, to avenge Monday's four-wicket defeat.
The sides now meet in five one-day internationals, staring on Friday.
Shillington struck six fours and cleared the ropes once in her 41-ball innings at Claremont Road before being run out by a direct hit - one of three in the innings.
The dismissal saw the boundaries dry up as South Africa squeezed the Irish in the final stages, restricting them to what looked a slightly below-par total at the halfway stage.
However, Ireland responded magnificently with a disciplined bowling display backed up by a determined fielding effort.
Garth kept things tight while South Africa's top scorer Trisha Chetty (28) was one of four run-outs for the buoyant Irish.