Roston Chase century earns West Indies draw against India

Roston Chase is the fourth West Indian player to score 100 and take five wickets in the same Test

Second Test, Kingston, day five: West Indies 196 & 388-6: Chase 137 not out, Shami 2-82 India 500-9 dec: Rahul 158, Chase 5-121 Match drawn Scorecard

Roston Chase became the first man since Sir Garfield Sobers to score a century and take five wickets in the same Test for West Indies.

Starting the final day of the second Test against India in Kingston on 48-4, the hosts still needed 246 to make their opponents bat again.

Chase, 24, in only his second Test, hit an unbeaten 137 to steer the hosts to 388-6 in Jamaica and seal a draw.

India lead the four-match series 1-0, the third Test starting on 9 August.