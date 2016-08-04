County Championship: Kleinveldt and Azharullah put Northants on top

Rory Kleinveldt has made four Test appearances for South Africa

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Swansea, day two Northants 321: Kleinveldt 91, Evans 74, Zaib 65*; Lloyd 3-36, Carey 3-59, van der Gugten 3-88 Glamorgan 139-5: Selman 79*; Azharullah 3-34 Glamorgan 3 pts, Northants 4 pts Scorecard

A brutal innings of 91 from Northants stand-in skipper Rory Kleinveldt was the highlight of Northants' 321 all out against Glamorgan in Swansea.

Glamorgan lost three wickets for one run in five balls after tea and struggled to 139-5 despite a career-best 79 not out for Nick Selman.

Azharullah and Ben Sanderson ran through the rest of the top order.

Earlier, Kleinveldt clubbed 39 off his last 10 balls before becoming one of three victims for David Lloyd.

Teenager Saif Zaib (65 not out) put on 130 with Kleinveldt, while debutant Laurie Evans made a composed 74.

Northants' total represented a huge recovery from their first-day depths of 38-4.

Timm van der Gugten eventually finished off the innings, but it was the biggest opening score in Swansea since their own effort of 531-8 in 2008.

After an opening stand of 52 between 20-year-old Selman and Mark Wallace, the visitors then struck through Azharullah and Sanderson as the clouds came over and the tide came in.

Brisbane-born Selman's effort was his third first-innings half-century in successive matches, with Andrew Salter helping him limit the damage in the closing session.

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman told BBC Wales Sport:

"Early on it definitely did a bit in overcast conditions, we got through the first 20 overs and then we lost a few wickets with some poor shots and some good deliveries.

"Both sides are in it but we're five down so the morning's crucial, if we can get through the first 20 overs we'll be in a good position to take the game forward.

"It's been going well (in the first team), I haven't converted fifties into a big score but hopefully I can do that, kick on and make a good score for the team.

"It's been great to sign on (a three-year contract), the coaching staff and the club are magnificent and it was an easy decision to commit my future."

Northants captain Rory Kleinveldt told BBC Radio Northampton:

"We thought anything over 250 would be a very good score on this pitch, there's quite a bit in it and it has the potential to turn on the last two days.

"We're in a good position and hopefully we can put them under pressure, getting over 300 was a massive bonus but we've still got to work hard to take 15 wickets.

"Laurie (Evans) and Murph (David Murphy) played extremely well to allow Saif (Zaib) and myself to play the way we did.

"We sensed a counter-attack was on the cards for us and Saif played unbelievably well, it was very mature for an 18 year-old."