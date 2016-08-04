Scotland matches moved to new venues at Ayr and Edinburgh

Preston Mommsen playing at the Grange in 2013

Scotland's upcoming matches against United Arab Emirates have been moved to new venues after heavy rain damaged Mannofield in Aberdeen.

New Cambusdoon in Ayr will host the four-day Intercontinental Cup match from 9-12 August.

And the Grange in Edinburgh will be the venue for the two World Cricket League one-day fixtures on 14 and 16 August.

Grant Bradburn has named his squad, with Preston Mommsen captaining the Scots and uncapped Chris Sole selected.

"This series presents a great opportunity to exert home advantage," Bradburn told Cricket Scotland.

"Although this season has been very lean in terms of international fixtures, our squad have enjoyed the opportunity to train consistently and play a full part in the domestic programme with their club and regional teams.

"Our depth has been tested for this series with three players - Matt Machan, Matthew Cross and Gavin Main - still returning from injury and not considered ready for the four-day I-Cup fixture, while Brad Wheal is also unavailable.

"Despite some unavailability we have selected a strong and balanced side which sees a number of players rewarded for consistent performances this season."

Scotland squads

Intercontinental Cup: Preston Mommsen (Capt), Kyle Coetzer (Vice Captain), Richie Berrington, Josh Davey, Con de Lange, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, David Murphy (w/k), Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.

World Cricket League: Preston Mommsen (Capt), Kyle Coetzer (Vice Captain), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (w/k), Josh Davey, Con de Lange, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt.