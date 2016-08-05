Jade Dernbach: Surrey seamer signs two-year contract extension

Jade Dernbach
Surrey were knocked out of the T20 Blast in the group stages this season despite Jade Dernbach's nine wickets

Surrey seamer Jade Dernbach has signed a new two-year contract with the County Championship Division One club.

Dernbach has taken nine wickets at an average of 10.44 in List A cricket this season, and nine more at 21.33 in the T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old has won 58 caps for England in limited-overs cricket, but has not featured since March 2014.

He has also seen his opportunities in first-class cricket limited, playing his last four-day game in August 2015.

