North West Warriors beat under-strength Northern Knights in T20 inter-pro

The North West Warriors earned a 52-run win over a under-strength Northern Knights side in Friday's T20 Inter-Pro game at Strabane.

Ryan Hunter's 79 helped the Warriors accumulate 192-4 with Stuart Thompson along contributing 39.

The Knights were never able to keep pace with the run-rate as they could only manage 140-6 with Shane Getkake top-scoring with 30.

The teams meet again on Sunday in a 50-over game at Waringstown.

With little at stake after Leinster Lightning had already claimed the trophy, the visitors handed debuts to Craig Lewis, Curtis Moorhead, Michael Gilmour and Mark Berry while Adam Dennison returned to the starting XI.

The home side welcomed back Craig Young and Stuart Thompson after their respective absences.

North-West Warriors 192-4 R Hunter 79, S Thompson 39, N Smith 2-25

Northern Knights 140-6 S Getkake 30, R McKinley 20 no, N Smith 20, J Robinson 2-15

North-West Warriors won by 52 runs