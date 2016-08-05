England v Pakistan: Alex Hales refunds fan £4.10 after slow over rates on day three

Alex Hales is playing in his 10th Test at Edgbaston

England opener Alex Hales has refunded a fan 10% of his ticket price, after only 81 overs were bowled on day three of the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston.

Alexis Fuller tweeted members of the England team, asking for the refund.

Hales obliged, asking Fuller for his bank details, and the fan posted a picture showing a transfer of £4.10.

Michael Vaughan earlier described slow over rates as "madness", and called for action to prevent it.

Mr Fuller later posted a tweet showing that he had donated the money to the Lord's Taverners charity, which works to involve young people in cricket.

Hales hit an unbeaten 50 on day three - his fifth in Tests - in a partnership of 120 with captain Alastair Cook, as England fought back to claim a 17-run lead with two days' play remaining.