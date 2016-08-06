Sri Lanka beat Australia in Galle to win Test series

Dilruwan Perera (left) became the first Sri Lankan to take 10 wickets and score a half-century in a Test match

Second Test, Galle (day three) Sri Lanka 281 & 237: D Perera 64, Starc 6-50 Australia 106 & 183: D Perera 6-70 Sri Lanka won by 229 runs Scorecard

Sri Lanka beat Australia in a Test series for the first time in 17 years as they won the second match of their three-Test series in Galle.

The 229-run win came after lunch on day three and was the 10th-shortest Test match ever for balls bowled (1,297) when all 40 wickets have fallen.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera finished with match figures of 10-99.

Australia, chasing 413, started on 25-3 but were all out for 183 as their problems against spinners were exposed.

"It's incredibly hard to play against," said Australia captain Steve Smith. "Particularly coming from Australia, it's very foreign.

"It's very challenging. We have a lot of work to do."

Australia have now lost eight successive Test matches in Asia.

"Not too many teams do this to the number one team," said Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews.

The third Test starts on Saturday, 13 August in Colombo.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara sent his congratulations to his compatriots after their win

