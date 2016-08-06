Keaton Jennings: Durham opening batsman signs new four-year contract

Keaton Jennings is one of only four players to score five centuries in a season for Durham

Durham opening batsman Keaton Jennings has signed a new four-year contract.

The 24-year-old, currently the leading run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship, having hit five centuries, joined in 2011.

Jennings' deal is significant for Durham, after Mark Stoneman's departure to Surrey for 2017 and uncertainty over Scott Borthwick's future.

"We have an exciting future ahead in search of the success we experienced in 2013 and 2014," said Jennings.

South Africa-born Jennings won the Championship with Durham in 2013 and followed that with the One-Day Cup win at Lord's in 2014.

Chief executive David Harker, who recently rejected claims that the county were in financial trouble, says that retaining such a key player is evidence that they can compete.

"We're delighted that Keaton has agreed a new deal with Durham and sees this as a place to further his substantial talent," he said.