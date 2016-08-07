England begin Bangladesh tour checks amid security concerns

Bangladesh has seen several terrorist attacks in recent times

England security adviser Reg Dickason is to embark on a "robust" inspection of Bangladesh tour venues to decide if this year's tour there will go ahead.

England are due to play three one-day internationals and two Tests in Dhaka and Chittagong in October.

Last month more than 20 people were killed after Islamic militants stormed a Dhaka cafe and days later four people died in another attack in Kishoreganj.

Last year Australia postponed a tour to Bangladesh for safety reasons.

Cricket Australia said "an independent security assessment found a risk of terrorism in Bangladesh targeting Australian nationals" and they also pulled their under-19 team out of this year's World Cup in the country.

England did send an under-19 team to the tournament but the recent attacks have placed October's tour in doubt and Dickason's report will be sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board's executive board to make the final decision.