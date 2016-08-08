Stephen O'Keefe: Australia spinner fined for 'offensive behaviour'
Spinner Stephen O'Keefe has been fined by Cricket Australia for "offensive behaviour" while intoxicated.
O'Keefe, who returned early from Australia's tour of Sri Lanka because of a hamstring injury, was ejected from a Sydney hotel on Saturday.
"I failed to uphold the high standards expected of a New South Wales and Australian cricketer and apologise to all concerned," said the 31-year-old.
"I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the sanction."
As well as being fined A$10,000 (£5,850), O'Keefe must attend counselling.
Australia are 2-0 behind in the Test series against Sri Lanka with only one match remaining.
There is also a five-match one-day series and a two-match Twenty20 series.