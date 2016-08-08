Thami Tsolekile: Match-fixing ban for ex-South Africa wicketkeeper

Thami Tsolekile was part of the Test squad that toured England in 2012

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Thami Tsolekile has been banned for 12 years for his part in a match-fixing scandal.

Tsolekile, who played three Tests in 2004-05, was one of four players banned for fixing games in South Africa's Ram Slam Twenty20 competition.

Pumelela Matshikwe, Ethy Mbhalati and Jean Symes were also sanctioned for accepting money from former Proteas spinner Gulam Bodi in 2015.

In January, Bodi was banned for 20 years for his part in the scandal.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat said the investigation was ongoing and more players could be sanctioned.

However, ICC chief executive David Richardson said that it was "particularly satisfying that any intended wrongdoing was disrupted before it happened".

"The domestic games in question went ahead without any act of corruption being committed," he said.

"The sanctions are rightly strong and, I hope, will act as a deterrent to anyone thinking about getting involved in criminal activity of this nature whether at international or domestic level."

Tsolekile, 35, was part of the South Africa Test squad that toured England in 2012.

Fast bowler Matshikwe and batsman Symes, who both played under Tsolekile for the Lions franchise, were banned for 10 and seven years respectively.

Titans fast bowler Mbhalati was given a 10-year ban.

The South African Cricketers' Association commended players for coming forward and reporting the corruption. It added: "Corruption is a worldwide issue in cricket and needs to be fought everywhere and at every level.

"The players are at the heart of this fight and it's virtually impossible to successfully defeat corruption unless players are prepared to come forward and help."