Haseeb Hameed: Lancashire teenage batsman has 'bright' future, says Ashley Giles

Haseeb Hameed has scored 1069 first-class runs at an average of 46.47 from 24 innings

Teenage batsman Haseeb Hameed has a "very bright future" says Lancashire director of cricket Ashley Giles.

The 19-year-old struck 89 and 57 not out as the Red Rose county secured a draw against Hampshire in their latest County Championship Division One match, after being made to follow on.

"He's got a huge amount of maturity," Giles told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He knows his game now and loves his batting - even when he's not playing that well he finds a way and battles."

England Under-19 international Hameed is playing his first full season of Championship cricket and has already hit six half-centuries and two hundreds.

He spent more than eight hours at the crease across his two innings against Hampshire as he passed 1000 first-class runs in his career.

"You talk about young players and the fact that they'll learn but some players just get it - and Has is one of those," Giles said.

"I'm delighted for him, he's past 1000 runs now and good on him - he's going to have a very bright future.

"If you can back yourself and stay calm and collected - which he does - you can accumulate runs."

'Red-ball focus' for Red Rose

Lancashire's fighting draw kept them sixth in the Division One table, 23 points behind leaders Middlesex and 29 clear of the relegation zone.

Having failed to qualify for the quarter-finals in both the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup, Lancashire can now fully focus on their five remaining Championship games.

And Giles knows it will not take much for either a title tilt or relegation scrap to materialise with defending champions Yorkshire up next in the Roses match starting at Old Trafford on 13 August.

"It's extremely tight - two wins will turn things round quickly but we've not won for a while and we need to be more consistent.

"Yorkshire will be a real challenge but we can have a real red-ball focus now."