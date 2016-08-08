Stuart Whittingham: Sussex bowler signs new contract

Stuart Whittingham signed his first professional deal with Sussex over the winter

Sussex seam bowler Stuart Whittingham has signed a new deal which will keep him at Hove until the end of 2018.

The 22-year-old came through the club's academy and made his first-class debut for the club against Derbyshire in May.

In total he has taken 18 wickets at an average of 32 in six appearances in County Championship Division Two.

"Stu is a very exciting prospect and at times he has led the attack with pace and aggression," Sussex head coach Mark Davis said.