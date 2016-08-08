T20 Blast: Notts beat Essex by 39 runs to make Finals Day

Media playback is not supported on this device Notts beat Essex by 39 runs to book Finals Day spot

T20 Blast quarter-final, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 162-7 (20 overs): Smith 50; Ten Doeschate 3-19, Napier 2-20 Essex 123 (18.4 overs): Ryder 47; Patel 4-20 Notts won by 39 runs Scorecard

Samit Patel's superb spell of 4-20 sent Nottinghamshire to T20 Blast Finals Day as they beat Essex in the last eight.

The Eagles restricted the hosts to 162-7 in glorious sunshine at Trent Bridge, Ryan ten Doeschate claiming 3-19.

Greg Smith hit 50 in what looked to be a below-par score at the midway stage.

Essex opener Jesse Ryder smashed 10 fours in his innings of 47 off 30 balls, but spinner Patel then ran riot as the visitors collapsed to 123 all out to hand Notts a 39-run victory.

New Zealander Ryder appeared to be taking the Eagles to their fifth Finals Day, bludgeoning them to 65-0 off seven overs on a flat pitch and lightning outfield.

But the game turned when the 32-year-old was run out at the non-striker's end by Steven Mullaney and all-rounder Patel took three wickets in four deliveries soon after.

Essex could not recover their earlier momentum once Patel had bowled his four overs, losing their last five wickets in 14 balls.

The Outlaws will appear at Edgbaston's showpiece event on 20 August for the first time since 2010.