Andrew McDonald: Performance director says focus remains on Leicestershire

Andrew McDonald previously played for Leicestershire, winning the domestic T20 Cup with the county in 2011

Elite performance director Andrew McDonald says he is focused on trying to get Leicestershire promoted and reports linking him with a return to Australia are an unwanted distraction.

The 35-year-old is reportedly wanted by his home state of Victoria.

McDonald, whose Leicestershire side are third in the Division Two table, has a contract with the county until the end of the 2017 season.

"I'm fully committed here at the moment," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It is all about the Leicestershire season. We are in a really good position, third in the table, and my primary focus is Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

"This group can do amazing things and nothing should be a distraction for what these guys are embarking on - the journey and success that may come."

When asked if Cricket Victoria had approached him about taking over as Victoria and Melbourne Renegades senior coach, the former Australia Test all-rounder said: "I'm a massive believer that we don't want to have distractions around.

"You know what I'm like about players and contracts, it is an unnecessary distraction, so my full focus is on where we are at."

McDonald has led Leicestershire's revival, with the county chasing promotion to Division One just two years after he was appointed to a team that had failed to win in the County Championship for two successive seasons.