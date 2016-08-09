Michael Clarke: MCC make ex-Australia captain honorary life member

Michael Clarke is on the honours board at Lord's after making 136 there against England in 2009

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has been made an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

The 35-year-old made 8,643 runs in 115 Tests at an average of 49.10, scoring 416 runs in five Test matches at the MCC's Lord's home.

He retired from all forms of the game in 2015 but has since made a comeback and played in the Hong Kong T20 Blitz.

Clarke joins Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting on the list of Australian honorary life members.