T20 Blast: Northants beat Middlesex to reach Finals Day

George Bailey top-scored with 46 for Middlesex, but could not prevent them from slipping to defeat

T20 Blast quarter-final, The County Ground, Northampton Middlesex 132-7 (20 overs): Bailey 46, Stirling 35; Kleinveldt 3-24 Northants 135-3 (18.1 overs): Rossington 67*, Duckett 29 Northants won by seven wickets Scorecard

Northants booked a spot at T20 Blast Finals Day with a seven-wicket victory over Middlesex at Northampton.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Middlesex never really recovered from losing both Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling inside the first two overs.

George Bailey's 46 helped them to 132-7, with Rory Kleinveldt taking 3-24.

Adam Rossington struck 67 not out as the hosts reached 135-3 with 11 balls remaining to join Nottinghamshire at Edgbaston on 20 August.

Notts beat Essex by 39 runs in the competition's first quarter-final on Monday.

Northants, winners in 2013 and runners-up last year, always looked in control against a Middlesex side who had made it out of their group for the first time in eight years.

Dawid Malan's team needed to take regular wickets to remain in contention and, although the hosts lost Richard Levi and Josh Cobb during the powerplay, the strength of their batting line-up proved the difference.

Rossington clubbed four sixes during his 53-ball knock, while the in-form Ben Duckett provided good support with 29 from 25 deliveries.

Gloucestershire host Durham in the third quarter-final on Wednesday, before Glamorgan take on Yorkshire on Thursday.