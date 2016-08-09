Gareth Berg: All-rounder signs new Hampshire contract until 2017

Gareth Berg missed the start of this season with a knee injury

Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2017 season.

The 35-year-old joined from Middlesex ahead of the 2015 campaign.

Berg has taken nine wickets in five County Championship games this year and was the club's leading wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup, with 11.

"An extension is great but we need to make sure we stay in Division One," the South African told BBC Radio Solent.