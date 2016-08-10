England v Pakistan: Umar Gul earns Pakistan recall for ODI series

Umar Gul, here appealing unsuccessfully, took 0-18 in two overs in his last international appearance against New Zealand on 17 January this year

Pakistan have recalled fast bowler Umar Gul for their one-day international series against England and Ireland.

Gul, 32, has not played for his country at one-day level since April 2015.

Pakistan face two ODIs against Ireland in Dublin, on 18 and 20 August, before a five-match series against England, starting in Southampton on 24 August.

Opening batsman Sami Aslam, 20, who scored two half centuries in the third Test against England last week, received his first call-up.

Paceman Hasan Ali, 22, is the other new face in the squad.

Gul, who has taken 173 wickets in 126 ODIs, played in Pakistan's World T20 warm-up games in early 2016, but failed to make the final squad.

Pakistan ODI squad: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Sami Aslam, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmad, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umar Gul, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz.