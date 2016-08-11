T20 Blast: Yorkshire thrash Glamorgan to secure finals day spot

David Willey hit 79 in Yorkshire's win over Glamorgan

T20 Blast quarter-final, Swalec Stadium Yorkshire 180-8 (20 overs): Willey 79, Ingram 4-32 Glamorgan 90 (13 overs): Rashid 4-26 Scorecard

Yorkshire made it through to T20 Blast Finals Day with a one-sided 90-run victory at Glamorgan, to make it an all-North Group affair at Edgbaston.

Yorkshire's David Willey smashed 79 off 38 balls but Colin Ingram's 4-32 limited the Tykes to 180-8 at Cardiff.

The momentum swung dramatically again as Glamorgan lost five wickets for 34 in the powerplay overs.

Adil Rashid then ran through the lower order with 4-26 to skittle the hosts for 90.

Willey blasted seven fours and six sixes in his brutal innings to silence the large crowd, as Yorkshire sailed along at 10 runs an over.

But once Alex Lees departed for 36 with Yorkshire 110-2 after 10.2 overs, the career-best bowling of South Africa leg-spinner Ingram, aided by Netherlands paceman Timm van der Gugten (2-22) saw the visitors' innings fall away badly.

Glamorgan never got going as the clatter of wickets continued after the break, captain Jacques Rudolph top-scoring with 26, and Rashid finished them off in style with seven overs to spare.

Glamorgan made their lowest-ever total in a 20-overs match in the competition to end their hopes of honours this season.

Yorkshire face Durham, while Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire meet at Finals Day on Saturday, 20 August, as Yorkshire bid to go one better than their runners-up status in 2012.

Yorkshire captain Alex Lees told BBC Wales Sport:

"David Willey's a talented T20 batsman and he whacks it out of the park, when one of your top four gets a seventy-plus score it puts you in a great position, and it was a match-winning innings and set us up with the ball.

"We were exceptional with the ball and in the field, we kept taking wickets, I'm really proud of the lads.

"I'd be delighted to be Yorkshire's first T20 winning captain but we need to beat Durham first and go one game at a time.

"I don't think it's chance (four Northern sides are through), the four teams have played the best cricket when it's mattered but I wouldn't look into it too much."

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph told BBC Wales Sport:

"It's quite a sad end to this campaign, at the break we thought 180 was potentially a par score if we got off to a good start, with shortened boundaries you can score 15 runs an over.

"It's disappointing but there have been a lot of good performances this year, Colin (Ingram) has has an outstanding campaign with bat and ball and David Lloyd opening the batting has had some good innings.

"We've really got to stay strong going into these last six Championship games, when you're not facing relegation there's a danger, but between myself and Crofty [coach Robert Croft] we'll try to stay on top of our game."