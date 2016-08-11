Scotland v UAE: Rain wipes out third day of play at Ayr

UAE are 66 overs into their first innings at Ayr after three days of the four-day contest

Day three of Scotland's ICC Intercontinental Cup match against United Arab Emirates has been washed out by rain in Ayr.

Only seven overs were bowled on Wednesday, with the visitors nudging on to 212 for five.

The teams will return to the Cambusdoon New Ground on Friday, with little prospect of a result.

The not out batsmen are Rameez Shahzad on 74 and Ahmed Raza on nine, while Shaiman Anwar made 78.

Scottish bowlers Alasdair Evans and Josh Davey each took two wickets on day one, with Mark Watt calling a halt to Anwar's impressive knock.

Failure to collect a healthy points tally against the only team in the competition without a win will be a major frustration for Scotland.

The Scots sit fifth in the eight-team group, trailing unbeaten Ireland and Afghanistan by a considerable margin.