Jos Buttler: England wicketkeeper set to miss rest of Lancashire's season

Jos Buttler has hit England's three fastest one-day centuries

England's Jos Buttler is unlikely to play for Lancashire again this season, says head coach Ashley Giles.

The 25-year-old keeper has not played since suffering a broken thumb in the T20 Blast at Worcestershire on 8 July.

But he is expected to be fit to play a part in England's one-day international and T20 series against Pakistan which runs from 24 August until 7 September.

"We will be lucky to see him in Lancashire colours again," Giles told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"The England one-day series could well be his return to cricket unfortunately for us," the former England spinner added.

"We'd love to have him back as soon as possible, but I'm not sure that is going to be the case."

Giles also confirmed that Tom Bailey and Nathan Buck are available again for their County Championship match against Roses rivals Yorkshire which begins on Saturday.