T20 Blast Finals Day: Yorkshire v Durham, Nottinghamshire v Northants

Durham defeated Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast quarter-finals on Wednesday

Yorkshire will face Durham and Nottinghamshire will play Northants in the semi-finals of the T20 Blast on Finals Day at Edgbaston.

Yorkshire beat Glamorgan by 90 runs on Thursday to complete an all-North Group teams Finals Day on 20 August.

They will face a Durham side who have never won the competition.

Northants, winners in 2013 and runners-up last year, face a Nottinghamshire side whose previous best in T20 competition was as runners-up in 2006.