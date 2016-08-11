Ireland women v South Africa: Joyce stars in seven-wicket victory

Former captain Isobel Joyce top-scored for the hosts at The Hills

Fourth one-day international, (The Hills) South Africa 143 all out (46.4 overs): Steyn 43, Tryon 30, Wolvaardt 20; C Metcalfe 3-23, Garth 3-27 Ireland 146-3 (36.1 overs): I Joyce 62*, Shillington 28, Lewis 27* Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland women beat South Africa by seven wickets to seal a consolation win in the fourth and final one-day match between the sides at The Hills.

Former skipper Isobel Joyce hit 12 boundaries in an unbeaten 62 as Ireland romped to victory with 14 overs left.

The tourists had set a target of 143 from their 50 overs, but Ireland replied with 146-3.

It was a first-ever success for the Irish over South Africa, who had already won the series 3-0.

Joyce shared an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 78 with teenager Gaby Lewis (27 not out), after the experienced Clare Shillington (28) had given the Irish a positive start in their run chase.

Earlier, three wickets apiece for leg-spinner Ciara Metcalfe (3-27) and vice-captain Kim Garth (3-27) saw South Africa dismissed for 143 in blustery conditions.

Andrie Steyn top scored for the Proteas with 43, while Chloe Tryon (30) and Laura Wolvaardt (20) were also among the runs.

The Irish attack never relinquished their grip on proceedings, with Lucy O'Reilly, Louise McCarthy and Gaby Lewis also among the wickets.