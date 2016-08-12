County Championship: Worcestershire v Glamorgan

Brett D'Oliviera is the grandson of former England and Worcestershire bastman Basil D'Oliveira

County Championship Division Two: Worcestershire v Glamorgan Date: Saturday 13 August Venue: New Road, Worcester Time: 1100 Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester AM; live audio commentary and text updates on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Promotion-chasing Worcestershire expect opener Brett D'Oliviera to return after a finger injury as they host Division Two bottom side Glamorgan at New Road.

D'Oliviera, who hit 202 not out when the two teams last met in Cardiff in May, missed the recent defeat against Kent.

Glamorgan are without paceman Timm van der Gugten because of Holland duties.

But they have recalled Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede and Michael Hogan, who sat out the Northants defeat.

Ruaidhri Smith is out for at least four weeks with a side strain suffered at Swansea, but teenager Lukas Carey could retain his place after taking seven wickets on debut.

Worcestershire are in fourth place in Division Two, 14 points behind leaders Essex in the only promotion spot with five games to play.

Glamorgan need to recover from being bowled out for under 100 in their last two innings, in the Championship and the T20 quarter-final exit against Yorkshire.

Worcestershire (from): Mitchell (capt), D'Oliviera, Fell, Clarke, Kohler-Cadmore, Whiteley, Cox, Leach, Barnard, Shantry, Morris, Russell.

Glamorgan (from): Rudolph (capt), Selman, Bragg, Lloyd, Donald, Meschede, Wagg, Wallace, Morgan, Hogan, Carey, Salter