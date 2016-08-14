Super League: Southern Vipers beat Loughborough Lightning to finish top

Opener Suzie Bates hit 38 from 24 balls to send Southern Vipers on their way to victory

Kia Super League, Ageas Bowl Southern Vipers 156-4 (20 overs): Bates 38, McGlashan 34*; Grundy 2-24 Loughborough Lightning 97 (18.5 overs): Perry 35, Jones 33; Smith 3-16, Brindle 3-24 Southern Vipers won by 59 runs Scorecard

Southern Vipers finished top of the inaugural Super League table, beating Loughborough Lightning by 59 runs to automatically qualify for the final.

Both were already through to Finals Day on 21 August, but Vipers' bonus-point win means that Lightning now contest the semi-final with Western Storm.

Spinner Linsey Smith's 3-16 helped bowl out Lightning, chasing 157, for 97.

Meanwhile, Anya Shrubsole's five-wicket haul helped Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds by six wickets at Headingley.

Smith at ease on the big stage

Little-known 21-year-old spinner Smith again continued to look at home at Southampton, bowling against some of the best players in the women's game.

Smith bowled internationals Dane van Niekerk and Sophie Devine in her first over before trapping the well-set Evelyn Jones lbw in her second to dismantle Lightning's top order.

Former England all-rounder Arran Brindle continued to impress as her 3-24 finished Lightning off with seven balls remaining.

Linsey Smith took the wickets of Loughborough's first three batters

Kia Super League, Headingley Yorkshire Diamonds 118 (20 overs): Mooney 56, Winfield 32, Shrubsole 5-23 Western Storm 119-4 (16.3 overs): Priest 50, Taylor 45 Western Storm won by six wickets Scorecard

Shrubsole bowls Storm to fourth win

England strike bowler Shrubsole's superb four-wicket final-over maiden blew the Diamonds away at Headingley, as the 24-year-old claimed the first five-wicket Super League haul.

Having earlier bowled Holly Armitage for an eight-ball duck in the third over, Shrubsole then dismantled Jenny Gunn and Katie Levick's stumps, had Shabnim Ismail caught behind and Danielle Hazell caught, to bowl the hosts out for 118.

Rachel Priest's half-century, which came off 35 balls and included six fours and two maximums, eased Storm home with 21 balls spare, to give Heather Knight's side momentum going into Finals Day.