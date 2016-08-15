Adam Wheater: Hampshire player keeps focus on run-making and survival

Adam Wheater's 102 against Nottinghamshire followed a double century against Warwickshire in July

Hampshire's Adam Wheater is keeping his focus on run-scoring despite a continued absence as the county's wicketkeeper.

Wheater, 26, lost his place behind the stumps to Lewis McManus in June after former coach Dale Benkenstein was critical of a poor over rate.

He has since scored two County Championship centuries for the side.

"We've got to concentrate as a unit on staying up in Division One first," Wheater told BBC Radio Solent.

"That takes priority and then we will have a chat (about his role in the team) from there.

The former Essex player joined Hampshire in 2013 to take up the chance as a first-choice wicketkeeper.

Benkenstein, who left Hampshire by mutual consent in July, said too many extras and a poor over rate were behind the decision to replace Wheater with McManus.

He returned as a batsman after missing one game, striking a maiden first-class double century against Warwickshire before adding 102 in the current County Championship match against Nottinghamshire.

"All I can do is put runs on the board and run around like a headless chicken in the field," Wheater said. "It will be a question of sitting down and having an honest conversation and asking the coaching outfit where they see me and where I see Hampshire.

"There's no point having that conversation now as there's still a lot of cricket left to play this season."