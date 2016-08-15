England v Pakistan: Tourists fined for slow Oval over rate

Pakistan beat England by 10 wickets at The Oval
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah bowled 45 overs in the match, but his team still fell short of their overs target

Pakistan have been fined for a slow over rate during their final-Test win against England at The Oval.

Match referee Richie Richardson ruled that Misbah-ul-Haq's team were one over short of their target figure, despite time allowances being considered.

Misbah was fined 20% of his match fee and if a further over rate offence occurs within 12 months under his captaincy he will face a suspension.

His team-mates were each fined 10% of their match fees.

Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets to draw the series 2-2.

