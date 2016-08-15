England v Pakistan: Tourists fined for slow Oval over rate
Pakistan have been fined for a slow over rate during their final-Test win against England at The Oval.
Match referee Richie Richardson ruled that Misbah-ul-Haq's team were one over short of their target figure, despite time allowances being considered.
Misbah was fined 20% of his match fee and if a further over rate offence occurs within 12 months under his captaincy he will face a suspension.
His team-mates were each fined 10% of their match fees.
Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets to draw the series 2-2.