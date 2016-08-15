Joe Denly: Kent batsman signs new contract with Division Two club
Kent batsman Joe Denly has signed a new long-term contract with the Division Two club.
The 30-year-old has scored three centuries and seven half-centuries across all competitions this season.
Denly made his first-class debut for Kent in 2004 and rejoined the club ahead of the 2015 campaign following a three-year spell at Middlesex.
"I am enjoying my cricket as much as I ever have and feel I'm entering my prime years as a batsman," he said.
Kent have not disclosed the length of Denly's new deal.