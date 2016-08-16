England v Pakistan: Ben Stokes & Mark Wood back for ODI series

Stokes has played 39 one-day internationals, scoring 685 runs and taking 36 wickets

England have recalled Durham's Ben Stokes and Mark Wood after injury for the five-match one-day series with Pakistan which starts next week.

All-rounder Stokes, 25, has recovered from the calf injury he suffered in the second Test against Pakistan.

Seamer Wood is fit following ankle trouble, while Jos Buttler and skipper Eoin Morgan have also overcome injury.

James Vince is omitted after a modest Test series, but uncapped Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson is included.

Stokes has been hampered by injuries this summer, missing the remainder of the Sri Lanka series with a knee injury sustained in the first Test in May.

Fast bowler Wood, 26, has not played for England since needing two operations on an ankle problem suffered in last winter's series against Pakistan in the UAE.

Buttler, 25, has been sidelined since fracturing his thumb playing for Lancashire at Worcester on 8 July, while captain Morgan chipped a bone in his little finger in a One-Day Cup match for Middlesex at Taunton on 26 July.

Vince, who made 51 against Sri Lanka in an ODI in July, scored 158 runs in the four-Test series with Pakistan at an average of 22, with a top score of 42.

Nottinghamshire opener Alex Hales, who averaged only 18 against Pakistan, retains his one-day place.

Slow left-armer Dawson, 26, who has not played an ODI, took 3-27 on his England Twenty20 debut against Sri Lanka at his home ground, the Ageas Bowl, in July.

The ODI series against Pakistan begins at the same venue on 24 August.

The Test series was drawn 2-2 after Pakistan won the final match at The Oval by 10 wickets.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (capt) (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).