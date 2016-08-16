Scotland v UAE: Calum MacLeod makes century in second ODI win

Calum MacLeod made 103 off 122 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes

ICC World Cricket League: Second ODI, The Grange UAE 228 (45.4 overs): Anwar 63; Sharif 3-25 Scotland 229-3 (47.4 overs): MacLeod 103, Mommsen 80* Scotland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Calum MacLeod hit a century as Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in the second of their World Cricket League matches.

Scotland, who won the first one-day international on Sunday by 98 runs, chased 229 with 14 balls to spare.

MacLeod made 103 and captain Preston Mommsen 80 not out, adding 165 for the third wicket in Edinburgh.

Scotland are second in the table, one point behind the Netherlands, with the UAE bottom.

UAE, who won the toss, slipped to 68-3 before Shaiman Anwar made 63 and Mohammad Usman 43.

However, Anwar's dismissal sparked a collapse of six wickets for 41 runs, including the last four for only eight runs, as Safyaan Sharif claimed 3-25 and Chris Sole 3-51.

Although Craig Wallace fell for six and fellow opener Kyle Coetzer 25 in Scotland's reply, MacLeod and Mommsen's stand took Scotland to the brink of victory.