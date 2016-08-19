Niall O'Brien: Leicestershire announce Ireland international has left club

Niall O'Brien is seeking a new challenge

Wicketkeeper Niall O'Brien has left Leicestershire after four years with the club.

The 35-year-old Ireland international's contract was due to expire at the end of the season but Leicestershire announced that "both parties feel that now is the right time for him to leave to pursue other opportunities".

O'Brien scored 2,816 first-class runs for the club at an average of 34.76.

He also took 152 catches in 51 appearances in red ball-cricket.

"We'd like to thank Niall for his loyal service over the last four years. He has been an important part of the changing room," said Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan.

"His contribution as a batsman, wicketkeeper and as a senior professional has been excellent and we wish him all the very best for the future."

O'Brien previously spent six seasons at Northamptonshire and played for Khulna Royal Bengals in the Bangladesh Premier League.

He also featured for Ireland in the 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

"The last four years have been challenging and fun," said O'Brien.

"I'm now looking forward to pursuing a new opportunity. I am as hungry as ever to contribute."