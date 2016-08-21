Big Bash 2016-17: Stuart Broad signs for Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes announced the signing on their official website

England bowler Stuart Broad will play in the Big Bash Twenty20 competition in Australia for Hobart Hurricanes this winter.

Broad, 30, has not played international T20 cricket for more than two years.

However, speaking to BBC Sport, he has previously stated his desire to return to England's limited-overs set-up.

"It was key to find someone who could contribute in a big way. We believe we've signed one of the very best to do this," said Hobart coach Damien Wright.

"He is terrific fella who is determined to do well throughout the Big Bash, as well as seeing this as a great opportunity to put himself back in contention for England in the shorter formats of the game."

Broad, who was part of the Nottinghamshire side who lost in the semi-finals of the T20 Blast in England over the weekend, will line up alongside established internationals like Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara and Australia's George Bailey and Shaun Tait.

"From a personal point of view the BBL looks like a fantastic competition to be involved in," said Broad, who has taken 65 T20 wickets for England.

"Australia is one of my favourite places to play, the pitches and the crowds make for great cricket and the atmosphere is fantastic."

Broad has a colourful history with Australia and during the 2013-14 Ashes series, the Brisbane-based Courier Mail famously refused to print the player's name or picture in its coverage of the first Test.

It was in response to Broad's refusal to walk after edging to slip in the 2013 Ashes series in England.

The five week-long Big Bash runs from 20 December until 28 January 2017, with Broad unlikely to now be involved in England's one-day and T20 matches in India at the turn of the year.