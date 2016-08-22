England v Pakistan: No fractured hand for all-rounder David Willey
-
- From the section Cricket
England all-rounder David Willey has not suffered a fractured hand and will join the squad after Wednesday's first one-day international with Pakistan.
The 26-year-old had an X-ray on Sunday after hurting his bowling hand during Yorkshire's Twenty20 Blast semi-final defeat by Durham on Saturday.
Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball will replace Willey as the five-match series opens in Southampton.
Willey could feature in the second game of the series at Lord's on Saturday.