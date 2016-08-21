Ireland: Spinner George Dockrell returns to squad

George Dockrell has taken more than 200 wickets for Ireland

Spinner George Dockrell is back in the Ireland squad for the Intercontinental Cup game against Hong Kong.

The 24-year-old former Somerset left-armer is also included for one-day internationals against South Africa and Australia.

Dockrell replaces Durham's Stuart Poynter for the four-day game at Stormont starting on 30 August.

But Poynter is in the ODI squad to face the South Africans and Australia in Benoni on 25 and 27 September.

Dockrell has taken 218 wickets in 146 matches for Ireland - his best bowling return of six for 39 coming in the Intercontinental Cup against the Netherlands in 2013.

Ireland have won their three games in the current competition, and are second place in the table, one point behind leaders Afghanistan.

"The game against Hong Kong gives the selectors an opportunity to continue to focus on the formula that has brought success so far," said head of selectors Alan Lewis.

"We have opted for an extra spinner in George, who has produced some of his best cricket in this competition."

The Irish have named an unchanged one-day international squad despite the recent heavy defeat by Pakistan at Malahide.

Intercontinental Cup squad: William Porterfield (capt), John Anderson, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson (wk), Craig Young.

One-day international squad: William Porterfield (capt), John Anderson, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Ed Joyce, Tim Murtagh, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Stuart Poynter, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson (wk), Craig Young.