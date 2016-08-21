Super League: Southern Vipers beat Western Storm in final to win inaugural title

Southern Vipers had topped the table to automatically qualify for the final

Kia Super League final, Chelmsford Western Storm 140-5 (20 overs): Priest 57, Taylor 35; Brindle 2-15 Southern Vipers 143-3 (18.5 overs): Bates 52, Edwards 24; Dibble 1-27 Southern Vipers won by seven wickets Scorecard

Charlotte Edwards' Southern Vipers won the first ever Super League after a seven-wicket win over Western Storm.

The former England captain's 78-run first-wicket stand with Suzie Bates saw the Vipers chase down 141.

Despite a middle-order wobble, seasoned internationals Sara McGlashan and Lydia Greenway powered the Vipers home with seven balls left at Chelmsford.

Current England skipper Heather Knight - who starred in the semi-final - could only score six as Storm posted 140-5.

Housemates Edwards and Bates rule the roost

Bates and Edwards have spent the summer living with each other, while playing county cricket with Kent Women before the start of the Super League.

With the pair having also batted together for Women's Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers, they looked at ease and reassured together at the crease as they picked off the Storm bowlers.

Edwards played second fiddle to the attacking Bates and, having made a classy 24 off 18 balls, the ex-England international was bowled by Jodie Dibble.

Bates reached her half-century off 43 balls but Georgia Adams' disastrous decision to call for a quick single saw the New Zealand captain run out.

However, McGlashan and Greenway remained calm as they took their side to victory in front of the 1,353 spectators in Essex.

Brindle's class shines through

With player of the tournament Stafanie Taylor and Rachel Priest threatening to propel Storm is a huge first innings score, former England all-rounder Arran Brindle induced a collapse as she had West Indies captain Taylor caught at mid-off.

Despite playing no professional cricket since 2014 prior to the Super League, Brindle continued her impressive form in the competition, having Knight caught at square leg.

The experience of the Vipers' senior players told with Bates removing the dangerous Priest to stunt Storm's progress as they lost 4-32.

Warwickshire all-rounder Georgia Hennessy blasted nine off three balls to give some late impetus to the innings but the total would prove to be little trouble for the impressive Vipers.

Southern Vipers captain Charlotte Edwards: "It's been a really special few months.

"It's been brilliant to be part of this group for the last three or four months, and watch them grow and develop as people and players.

"We'll all enjoy celebrating what was a brilliant win. You couldn't have made up my summer so far really, with getting knocked on the head and missing the Lancashire game.

"But everyone's shown a lot of faith in me and I've kept backing myself and I actually really enjoyed today. This is what I miss playing in, these sort of occasions."

