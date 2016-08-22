Stuart Broad: Nottinghamshire and England paceman to have ankle scan
-
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire and England pace bowler Stuart Broad is to have a scan on his injured left ankle.
Broad has already been withdrawn from the Notts squad to face Yorkshire in the County Championship on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old only bowled two overs and made 11 with the bat in their T20 Blast semi-final defeat by Northants on Saturday.
Nottinghamshire are bottom of the Championship, 14 points adrift of safety with four games to play.