Pakistan named number one Test team for first time after India draw with West Indies

Pakistan drew the recent Test series against England 2-2

Pakistan have become the number one Test team for the first time since the International Cricket Council rankings were introduced in 2003.

The team - who have replaced India at the top - have not played a Test at home in six years for security reasons.

Pakistan, who drew their recent Test series against England, are the fifth team to top the rankings.

"For us, the number one ranking is not a destination but part of a journey," captain Misbah-ul-Haq said.

Pakistan were named the number one side after the rain-hit final Test between India and the West Indies at Port of Spain was abandoned as a draw, with only 22 overs possible in five days.

India are second in the rankings with 110 points, while England and Australia are in joint third place on 108 points.

