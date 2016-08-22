Alex Barrow: Somerset wicketkeeper to leave county at end of season

Former England Under-19 player Alex Barrow has hit four first-class half-centuries for Somerset

Somerset wicketkeeper Alex Barrow is to leave the county at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 24-year-old came through Somerset's academy and has taken 71 catches in 40 first-class games, scoring 1,201 runs.

"After a number of discussions with him we have agreed that it (his contract) won't be renewed," director of cricket Matt Maynard told the county's website.

"I have been very lucky to have played with some fantastic players and with some great friends," Barrow added.