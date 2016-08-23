Ollie Rayner: Middlesex all-rounder signs new two-year contract

Ollie Rayner moved to Middlesex from Sussex in 2011

All-rounder Ollie Rayner has signed a new two-year contract with Middlesex.

The deal will keep Rayner, 30, at the county until the end of the 2018 English domestic season.

Since joining Middlesex from Sussex in 2011, Rayner has played more than 140 games, taken nearly 200 wickets and scored more than 3,000 runs.

"Ollie continues to be an extremely valuable member of our side," Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser said. "He has a lot to offer the club."

Rayner has taken 35 Championship wickets so far this season to help Middlesex to the top of the Division One table.

"He is having an excellent season with the ball, is capable of scoring first-class hundreds and is as good a slip fielder as I have seen," Fraser added. "I look forward to working with him for many years to come."