Ashley Wright: Guernsey boss says side are in 'rebuilding phase'

Most of Guernsey's batsmen are going to a camp in India in December

Guernsey director of cricket Ashley Wright has admitted his inexperienced side will need to be patient to get rewards for their work.

The Sarnians are recovering from their 49-run inter-insular defeat by island rivals Jersey on Saturday.

"This team could be together for five to 10 years really, minus a couple of the senior bowlers," said Wright.

"We have to learn quick because there aren't the senior players there to keep pushing us through batting-wise."

Guernsey enter a development side into the Sussex League, in the hope of bringing players through for the senior team.

"Unfortunately what happened with Guernsey was all the senior batters retired or finished at the same time, so it's left us in a rebuilding phase," Wright added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It's a young young team - most of them are 19 or 20 years old.

"I know that within the next year or two this is going to be a really exciting team."