County Championship: Nash ton for Sussex countered by Wagg's wickets

Graham Wagg reached 200 first-class wickets for Glamorgan with his treble strike against Sussex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The SSE Swalec, day two Glamorgan 252 & 50-1 Sussex 283: Nash 132, Joyce 47; Van der Gugten 3-61, Wagg 3-74 Glamorgan 5 pts, Sussex 5 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan ended day two with a modest lead of 19 over Sussex with nine wickets in hand after a day of dramatically fluctuating fortunes.

A patient Chris Nash century for the visitors was countered by a three-wicket over from Graham Wagg.

Nash's marathon 132 occupied 284 balls as the visitors set out to bat Glamorgan out of the game.

But they lost eight wickets for 51 runs to be bowled out for 283, with Glamorgan 50-1 at the close.

Sussex plodded along at just over two an over in the morning session as nightwatchman Danny Briggs reached 36 before being run out.

A further half-century stand between Nash and Luke Wells took Sussex within sight of a lead at 232-2, seeming in control of the game.

But Wagg's three wickets in four balls ripped through the middle order, and the persevering but unlucky Timm van der Gugten finished off the tail.

Glamorgan had 19 overs to bat in the gloom, with Steve Magoffin removing the struggling Nick Selman, before Jacques Rudolph and Will Bragg survived until stumps.

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg told BBC Wales Sport:

"At one stage we were thinking it was going to be a long hard day in the field but the way we pulled it back, we bowled fantastically collectively as a unit.

"It did go overcast, it always seems to do that in Cardiff and as soon as the sun went away the ball started to move around.

"Three wickets in four balls, I didn't bowl fantastically well but overall I'm quite happy with that.

"It's a nice milestone to get to 200 (first-class) wickets for the club, it's been hard work over the last couple of years but any milestone is a real proud moment."

Sussex batsman Chris Nash told BBC Sussex:

"Really happy with that (innings), at 232 for 2 we were in a good position but disappointed we lost wickets like that.

"It got tougher and they bowled fantastically well in the morning, it was a really good fight and it was hard to score, a great challenge and good fun.

"After lunch Waggy got the ball swinging, the light dropped and the game changed very quickly.

"Joycey (Ed Joyce) and me have put a huge emphasis on our opening partnership and we've enjoyed batting together this year, two thousand runs between and we're very happy with that."