West Indies & South Africa pitches rated 'poor' after rain-affected Tests

West Indies reached 62-2 against India in the 22 overs bowled over five days in Port of Spain

The outfields for the Tests between West Indies and India, and South Africa and New Zealand, have been rated "poor" by the International Cricket Council.

Only 22 overs were bowled in the fourth Test in Trinidad as the surface was unplayable following pre-match rain.

The last three days of the first Test in Durban were wiped out after heavy rain saturated a newly laid outfield.

The West Indies Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa may be warned or fined up to $15,000.

Both boards have 14 days to respond to the match referees' reports.

A draw at Port of Spain meant India, who won the four-match series 2-0, were usurped at the top of the ICC Test rankings by Pakistan.