Andrew McDonald: Leicestershire coach to discuss future with the county

Andrew McDonald was announced as Leicestershire's head coach in November 2014

Leicestershire are to talk to elite performance director Andrew McDonald about his future with the club, chief executive Wasim Khan has confirmed.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a move back to Australia to coach his home state of Victoria.

"We're not surprised he's getting approached left, right and centre in different states of New Zealand and Australia," Khan said.

"We're going to have a conversation to see where things are at with him."

McDonald, who has a contract with Leicestershire which runs until the end of the 2017 season, could make a decision on his future by Friday.

The former all-rounder has already agreed to coach his former side Melbourne Renegades in the 2016-17 Big Bash League in the English off-season.

"We probably want a swift decision either way if there is an opportunity for him to return home [to Australia] and if that's what he wants to do then that's something we can discuss," Khan told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Vice versa, if there's something we can support him with and try and ensure he stays we will absolutely do that and we will try to reach a swift conclusion for that."