Alex Hales: Nottinghamshire and England batsman signs new two-year contract

Alex Hales has hit 6,192 career first-class runs

Nottinghamshire and England batsman Alex Hales has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

Hales, 27, has made 238 appearances in all competitions for Notts since making his debut in 2008.

The extended deal at Trent Bridge comes after Essex requested to speak to the batsman in July.

"It's always a boost when someone like Alex commits his future to the club," director of cricket Mick Newell said.

"He's a player our members and fans love to watch as he scores heavily and does so in such an entertaining way."

Hales is seventh in the batting world rankings in Twenty20 cricket, making 88 international appearances and scoring seven fifties and a century since his England debut in 2011.

He most recently featured for England in the drawn Test series against Pakistan and will play in the one-day series starting Wednesday.

"Regardless of what happens on the international stage, there's going to be a period of county cricket early in 2017 in which he's very likely to be available, so that's something to look forward to," Newell added.