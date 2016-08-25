Leinster Lightning complete inter-pro clean sweep as they draw with NW Warriors

George Dockrell showed his all-round credentials with a fine knock at Malahide

Leinster Lightning clinched a clean sweep of the Inter-Provincial trophies as George Dockrell's century helped them earn a draw in the three-game against the North West Warriors.

After starting the day on 61-2 in response to the Warriors' 302, Ireland spinner Dockrell showed his all-rounder credentials with his fine knock.

Lorcan Tucker also hit 61 with Eddie Richardson unbeaten on 50.

The Warriors reached 53-0 as the match ended in its inevitable draw.

After rain meant no play on the first day, Oraine Williams hit 121 in the Warriors' first innings at Malahide.

After Tuesday's wash-out, Williams' knock helped the Warriors post 302 all-out on Wednesday with Craig Young's 36 bringing the visitors over the 300 mark.

Leinster only needed to avoid defeat to earn a second straight clean sweep of inter-Pro trophies.

Williams and debutant Graham Kennedy put on 110 for the sixth wicket after the Warriors had been in a degree of trouble at 67-4.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Malahide, Day 3

NW Warriors 302 (85.4 overs), O Williams 121, C Young 36, G Kennedy 28, A Austin 27, S Thompson 20, K O'Brien 3-45, G Dockrell 2-64

Leinster Lightning 378-9 (73 overs) G Dockrell 101, L Tucker 61, E Richardson 50 no, C Young 3-89

NW Warriors 53-0

Match ends in draw