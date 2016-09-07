John Derrick: Ex-Glamorgan player and coach recovering after surgery

John Derrick spent time as a player in New Zealand

Former Glamorgan player and coach John Derrick is recovering in hospital after undergoing a surgical procedure on the Brain.

Derrick has been in hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 53-year-old works for the Cricket Board of Wales as performance manager of all the Wales age group sides as well as the senior women's team.

"He is as comfortable as can be expected at this time," Glamorgan said in a statement.

"The family wish to thank everyone for their support and best wishes and ask for privacy and time to support john's recovery."

Derrick played 206 matches across Championship and limited-overs games for Glamorgan between 1983 and 1991.

He was coach during a golden spell for Glamorgan in one-day cricket as they secured a double triumph in the limited-overs game, following a Division Two win in 2001.

He coached Glamorgan to two National League titles in 2002 and 2004,

He also oversaw promotion to Division One of the Championship in 2004, but lost the role in February 2007.

Derrick has continued to play club cricket for Aberdare while also working as a summariser for BBC Wales commentaries.