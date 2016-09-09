Glamorgan Cricket: Batsman Will Bragg signs new deal

Will Bragg has two Championship centuries and six fifties in 2016

Glamorgan batsman Will Bragg has agreed a new two-year contract with the county to the end of the 2018 season.

29-year-old Bragg has been a regular in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup in 2016.

The left-hander has 954 runs in Championship cricket this season at an average of 36 and 260 runs in the 50-overs game, averaging 37.

He hit a career-best 161 not out in the Championship game against Essex in Cardiff in May 2016.

Newport-born Bragg, who made his debut in 2007, has reached 1,000 first-class runs in a season twice in his career.

He has a strong chance of making the milestone again, needing just eight more runs with two matches to come, away to Essex and Leicestershire.

Bragg top-scored with 52 in the second innings of the home defeat against Gloucestershire.

"I'm very happy with the way things have gone this year, I've found a lot more consistency batting at three" he told BBC Wales Sport.

"I think that's the big change (for me), it's a skill in itself opening. I seem to find a lot more consistency batting at three and it's nice to endure the season in that spot.

"I don't think anything in my game has changed dramatically, I've matured and worked hard on my game over the winter."