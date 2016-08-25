Pakistan and West Indies to play day-night Test in Dubai

The Adelaide Oval hosted the first day-night Test match in November 2015

Pakistan and West Indies will play the second day-night Test when they meet under floodlights in Dubai on 13 October.

Australia and New Zealand met in the inaugural floodlit Test last November, played with a pink ball in Adelaide.

The International Cricket Council approved day-night Tests in a bid to boost attendances and TV ratings.

The final two Tests in the series, in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, will be traditional day-time games.

Pakistan, who on Monday were confirmed as the world's number one Test side, play the majority of their home series in the United Arab Emirates because of security fears in their own country.

West Indies will also play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals before the Test series, as well as warm-up T20 and two-day fixtures against an England and Wales Cricket Board XI.